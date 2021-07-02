Rainbow Village to launch month-long campaign to raise awareness about homelessness

Using the campaign name and social media tag: #AtTheEndoftheRainbow Challenge, the community is asked to spread the word over four weeks beginning July 5 focused on the nonprofit’s four pillars: Help, Hope, Housing & Healing.

Patterned after the original Rainbow Village Challenge, this year’s effort resumes after a virtual effort in 2020. “This year, we’re pivoting again to go right to the heart of the original vision – to raise awareness about Rainbow Village and the families we serve,” said Melanie Conner, CEO of Rainbow Village. “Our 30th anniversary feels like the right time to do this. If we can encourage everyone to share our mission with 10 other people, we will grow our ‘Village’ tenfold. The more people who know about Rainbow Village and the issue of homelessness right here in the Metro Atlanta community, the more families we can help find the way to their own end of the rainbow.”