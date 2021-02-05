Public will have chance to provide input on Suwanee Loop study

The plan will provide a guide for prioritization and implementation of projects to make Suwanee more walkable and bikeable. According the city, “the study will identify potential routes, creative solutions for crossing Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, and develop a placemaking, branding strategy for the proposed loop route as well an inner downtown loop.”

Public input opportunities will be offered at two upcoming events. These will include an outdoor community engagement event and an in-person or virtual open house to display the findings of the study. An online survey tool will also be used to gather public input. Information and to follow the study: www.SuwaneeLoop.com.