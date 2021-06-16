ajc logo
Public hearings in Braselton will take look at proposed 2022 budgets

Braselton expected to adopt Fiscal Year 2022 budget. Courtesy Town of Braselton
Braselton expected to adopt Fiscal Year 2022 budget. Courtesy Town of Braselton

Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Braselton is anticipating increased revenues totaling close to $1.8 million during the Fiscal Year Ending in 2022. The majority of increased revenue is anticipated from sales, ad valorem, hotel and alcohol taxes as well as from building permits and court fees.

The town’s Mayor and Town Council will hold a meeting at 4 p.m. Friday, June 18, to vote on the proposed FYE 2022 budget in the Courtroom of the Braselton Police & Municipal Court building, 5040 Highway 53.

Additional meetings will take place this week in the same location to review all proposed FYE 2022 budgets.

The Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority will vote on their budget at 4 p.m. Wednesday June 16.

The Braselton Downtown Development Authority will vote on their budget at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17.

The Braselton Urban Redevelopment Agency will vote on their budget at 4 p.m. Thursday, June 17.

Copies of each budget are available: www.tinyurl.com/BraseltonFYE2022.

