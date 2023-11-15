Pine Needle Drive in Duluth no longer accessible to Ga. 120

Duluth has been in the process of solving intersection safety for drivers accessing Ga. 120/Abbotts Bridge Road from Pine Needle Drive. After many public meetings and traffic analyses, the city has closed Pine Needle Drive and will create a new cul-de-sac just before Ga. 120.

Traffic that previously would have cut through Pine Needle Drive to Ga. 120 will now reroute through the recently constructed signal at Ga. 120 and George Rogers Avenue. Homes with driveways near Ga. 120 will be tied into the cul-de-sac.

Traffic from Craig Drive and Richwood Drive will use Pine Needle Drive and Irvindale Road to George Rogers Avenue to now access Ga. 120.