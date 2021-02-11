Peachtree Corners Veterans Monument Association announces new leadership

Tiffany Grave de Peralta, will serve as PCVMA’s new executive director and president. Grave de Peralta, a retired Navy Commander, has headed the veterans outreach efforts since joining as a committee member in 2015. Ballagh will stay on the board through the end of 2021 as past president to assure a smooth transition.

“It’s been an honor to be part of PCVMA since its inception,” said Ballagh. “I’m proud of the work all of the board has done since beginning this project and thank all for volunteering to serve.”