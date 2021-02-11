Peachtree Corners Veterans Monument Association announces new leadership

Bob Ballagh, Peachtree Corners Veterans Association Executive Director and President since 2015, along with three of the organization’s members will be stepping down.
Tiffany Grave de Peralta, will serve as PCVMA’s new executive director and president. Grave de Peralta, a retired Navy Commander, has headed the veterans outreach efforts since joining as a committee member in 2015. Ballagh will stay on the board through the end of 2021 as past president to assure a smooth transition.
“It’s been an honor to be part of PCVMA since its inception,” said Ballagh. “I’m proud of the work all of the board has done since beginning this project and thank all for volunteering to serve.”
Ray Crum, Colonel U.S. Army (Retired), who has served on the board since 2019 as a member at large, will step in as Vice President. He replaces Doug Heckman, Colonel, U.S. Army (Retired). Jennifer Bonacci, a Peachtree Corners resident and Controller for IPInvestments Group, replaces Frank Drewry as Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer. Additionally, Jay Bergstresser, a former U.S. Navy Chaplain, and Pastor of Christ of King Lutheran Church has joined the board.
Additional information: www.ptcvets.net.