Peachtree Corners Town Green to close two weeks in May for turf repair

The popular Town Green opened just two years ago in April 2019 at the city’s 21-acre Town Center, on Peachtree Parkway across from The Forum shopping center. The park, which includes the Town Green, is a central gathering place for the community, and hosts live outdoor concerts and seasonal events.

The Town Green is already home to weekly outdoor yoga classes, summer concerts and sporting events on the projection screen. The area includes an active water feature, open air pavilion, café tables, fire pit, playable art and a 2,500 square-foot veterans’ monument that that features seven sculptures.