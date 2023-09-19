Peachtree Corners to host 2nd annual EV car show

Credit: City of Peachtree Corners

Credit: City of Peachtree Corners

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago
X

Peachtree Corners’ Curiosity Lab will host the 2nd Annual Peachtree Corners EV Car Show, Electrify PTC, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 in conjunction with the Peachtree Corners Festival and their annual car show at 5051 Peachtree Corners Circle.

Organized by the city in collaboration with Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, Qwik Charge, Ford, Jim Ellis, Georgia Power and others this free event will allow visitors to directly engage with electric mobility, gaining firsthand experience and insights into the city’s unwavering dedication to the sustainability of the #SiliconOrchard.

Anyone who owns a unique or modified electric vehicle and would like to showcase it at Electrify PTC can register at www.tinyurl.com/ElectrifyPTCregister. Vehicle registration is free but space is limited. Vehicle sign-ups will close on Thursday, Sept. 21st at midnight.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Atlanta City Council pushes clerk to post training center petition online3h ago

Credit: (Cox Media Group)

Social Security demands return of billions in overpayments
3h ago

Credit: R.J. Rico/AP

The Jolt: Georgia lawmakers urged to curb citizen referendums
1h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Study: Emory, Grady rank high for inclusivity but city hospitals segregated
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@

Study: Emory, Grady rank high for inclusivity but city hospitals segregated
3h ago

Credit: Family photo

‘Technology found him’: More than 50 years later, police ID 9-year-old’s killer
18h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jillian Price/AJC

New Gwinnett County Public library opens in Snellville
1h ago
Gwinnett accepting applications for small business grants
Lilburn police captain becomes new chief of department
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of Wurst Beer Hall

Celebrate Oktoberfest at these restaurants, breweries and bars around metro Atlanta
15h ago
4 things to know as Cobb teacher asks state to reverse firing over book
22h ago
Carter Center invites public to help celebrate Jimmy Carter’s 99th birthday
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top