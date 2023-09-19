Peachtree Corners to host 2nd annual EV car show

Peachtree Corners’ Curiosity Lab will host the 2nd Annual Peachtree Corners EV Car Show, Electrify PTC, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23 in conjunction with the Peachtree Corners Festival and their annual car show at 5051 Peachtree Corners Circle.

Organized by the city in collaboration with Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, Qwik Charge, Ford, Jim Ellis, Georgia Power and others this free event will allow visitors to directly engage with electric mobility, gaining firsthand experience and insights into the city’s unwavering dedication to the sustainability of the #SiliconOrchard.

Anyone who owns a unique or modified electric vehicle and would like to showcase it at Electrify PTC can register at www.tinyurl.com/ElectrifyPTCregister. Vehicle registration is free but space is limited. Vehicle sign-ups will close on Thursday, Sept. 21st at midnight.