Peachtree Corners partnership supports autonomous vehicle awareness

Peachtree Corners is partnering with the non-profit Partners for Automated Vehicle Education, a coalition of industry partners and nonprofit groups working to educate the public on autonomous vehicle technologies. (Courtesy City of Peachtree Corners)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Hearing more and more about autonomous vehicles, but wondering what it really means for you? Peachtree Corners is partnering with the non-profit Partners for Automated Vehicle Education, a coalition of industry partners and nonprofit groups working to educate the public on autonomous vehicle technologies.

As a member of PAVE’s Public Sector Advisory Council, Peachtree Corners will assist PAVE and academic experts in raising public awareness on the technology and analyze the effects they have in various areas including public transit and mobility, sustainability, public health and safety, infrastructure and more.

“Peachtree Corners has multiple autonomous shuttles deployed in Technology Park available to the public and joining PAVE’s Public Sector Advisory Council is the next step for us to continue to raise awareness and promote public safety when it comes to autonomous vehicle technologies,” said Brandon Branham, Peachtree Corners Assistant City Manager and CTO in a statement.

PAVE enhances public knowledge of autonomous vehicles and driverless technologies through public hands-on demonstrations, virtual educational panels, public forums and more. Additional information: www.pavecampaign.org.

