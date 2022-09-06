Peachtree Corners partnership supports autonomous vehicle awareness

As a member of PAVE’s Public Sector Advisory Council, Peachtree Corners will assist PAVE and academic experts in raising public awareness on the technology and analyze the effects they have in various areas including public transit and mobility, sustainability, public health and safety, infrastructure and more.

“Peachtree Corners has multiple autonomous shuttles deployed in Technology Park available to the public and joining PAVE’s Public Sector Advisory Council is the next step for us to continue to raise awareness and promote public safety when it comes to autonomous vehicle technologies,” said Brandon Branham, Peachtree Corners Assistant City Manager and CTO in a statement.