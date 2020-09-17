Peachtree Corners mayor delivers state of the city address

As the pandemic continues to alter the way local cities do business, Peachtree Corners Mayor Mike Mason is delivering his annual state-of-the-city address via video. The mayor reviews the past year’s accomplishments, provides updates on current projects and looks ahead to the city’s future plans.
The video was shot at various locations around the city. Mayor Mason takes viewers through a section of the city’s Corners Connector multi-use trail before discussing the new pedestrian bridge and plans for the city’s botanical gardens that will be visible from the bridge. The video includes a visit to the newly remodeled Curiosity Lab Innovation Center and discusses a major road widening project on Spalding Drive.
View Mayor Mason’s 2020 State of the City video: www.youtu.be/ZdZNATvPbR.