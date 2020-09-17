Peachtree Corners mayor delivers state of the city address

The video was shot at various locations around the city. Mayor Mason takes viewers through a section of the city’s Corners Connector multi-use trail before discussing the new pedestrian bridge and plans for the city’s botanical gardens that will be visible from the bridge. The video includes a visit to the newly remodeled Curiosity Lab Innovation Center and discusses a major road widening project on Spalding Drive.

View Mayor Mason’s 2020 State of the City video: www.youtu.be/ZdZNATvPbR.