Peachtree Corners industrious history captured in newly released book

“Change and progress happen so quickly, we literally bulldoze history,” Townsend noted. Homes and landmarks can be lost to future generations without the careful efforts of the families who lived and toiled in a community.

In approximately 250 pages, Townsend captures the city’s history through the “challenges, hardships, successes and sorrows” of the Medlocks, the Nesbits, the Crowell brothers, Neely Farm, and other landmarks and moments in time -- concluding with a look at the city’s current innovation thanks to the vision of Paul Duke.