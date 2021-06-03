ajc logo
Peachtree Corners industrious history captured in newly released book

Carole Townsend, author of “Peachtree Corners, Georgia: The History of an Innovative and Remarkable City” thanked the city's mayor, city council and the community behind the research of the book launched May 27. (Photo by Karen Huppertz for the AJC)
Gwinnett County | 27 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Carole Townsend, author of “Peachtree Corners, Georgia: The History of an Innovative and Remarkable City” thanked both city leaders and the community behind the research of the city’s book launched May 27.

“Change and progress happen so quickly, we literally bulldoze history,” Townsend noted. Homes and landmarks can be lost to future generations without the careful efforts of the families who lived and toiled in a community.

In approximately 250 pages, Townsend captures the city’s history through the “challenges, hardships, successes and sorrows” of the Medlocks, the Nesbits, the Crowell brothers, Neely Farm, and other landmarks and moments in time -- concluding with a look at the city’s current innovation thanks to the vision of Paul Duke.

Copies will be available at local events and through the city’s website: www.peachtreecornersga.gov.

