Peachtree Corners, Ga Tech partner on sustainable travel

Georgia Tech student, Jun Wang, leads a discussion on sustainable travel at the Curiosity Lab in Peachtree Corners. (Photo by Karen Huppertz for the AJC)

Georgia Tech student, Jun Wang, leads a discussion on sustainable travel at the Curiosity Lab in Peachtree Corners. (Photo by Karen Huppertz for the AJC)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
30 minutes ago

Peachtree Corners and Georgia Tech recently hosted a Sustainable Travel Workshop at the city’s nonprofit Curiosity Lab.

Representatives from the city and GA Tech walked about 25 participants through the definition of sustainable travel, why it matters and how the city and Curiosity Lab are working to bring solutions to fruition.

Peachtree Corners Assistant City Manager/Land Development Manager, Seth Yurman, highlighted how the 25,000-square-foot lab is already hosting companies working to solve problems by creating the “city street of the future,” a 3-mile test track with full 5G connectivity making possible smart traffic signals and roadway sensors for autonomous vehicle testing.

While looking at a map of the city’s Ga. 141/Peachtree Parkway corridor and surrounding areas, the meeting concluded with participants discussing the realities of using bikes, motorized scooters and electric vehicles for their weekly commutes or shopping trips.

The ongoing study is seeking about 300 people to represent a diverse cross-section of people living or working in Peachtree Corners.

To participate: www.tinyurl.com/PTCgaTechTravelStudy. You can earn a $25 Amazon gift card for completing the study.

