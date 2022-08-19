Peachtree Corners, Ga Tech partner on sustainable travel

Representatives from the city and GA Tech walked about 25 participants through the definition of sustainable travel, why it matters and how the city and Curiosity Lab are working to bring solutions to fruition.

Peachtree Corners Assistant City Manager/Land Development Manager, Seth Yurman, highlighted how the 25,000-square-foot lab is already hosting companies working to solve problems by creating the “city street of the future,” a 3-mile test track with full 5G connectivity making possible smart traffic signals and roadway sensors for autonomous vehicle testing.