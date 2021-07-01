Peachtree Corners earns 3rd financial reporting award

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada recently recognized Peachtree Corners with a Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in financial reporting for its Comprehensive Annual Financial Report. This certificate is awarded to cities that achieve the highest standards of governmental accounting and financial reporting and demonstrate a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate the city’s financial story to its residents and business community.
“We strive to ensure that our financial reporting is worthy of this important award. It validates Peachtree Corners’ commitment to sound financial accountability,” said Cory Salley, Director of Finance.
This marks the third consecutive year that Peachtree Corners has earned this award. The GFOA also honored Peachtree Corners with the Distinguished Budget Presentation Award in recognition of outstanding budget preparation for the past four consecutive years.
“These awards are significant because they recognize our ongoing commitment to fiduciary responsibility and financial transparency,” said City Manager Brian Johnson. “Peachtree Corners is dedicated to fiscal responsibility at every level.”