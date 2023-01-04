Peachtree Corners denies alcohol license for Climax ATL

The business advertising as Climax ATL, applied for the alcohol license on Nov. 10. In the intervening month between the time of application and the council hearing, several city code violations occurred. The business installed a sign without a permit, had alcohol on the premises without a license and was found to be operating after approved hours.

In addition, the business license for this establishment is for a restaurant, but inspections confirmed the business is not open to the general public during normal lunch or dinner hours. The city also discovered the business website and marketing indicate the business is being operated as a lounge/club requiring a special use permit this business does not have.