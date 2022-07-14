Peachtree Corners considering new mixed-use on Sun Court

The project would rezone 9.68 acres on the southern side of Spalding Drive directly across from the Intuitive Surgical Campus at 2 Sun Court. An existing 4-story office building would remain in use and add a 179,634-square-foot building with 170 luxury multi-family one- and two-bedroom units.

The proposal states, “the new building is designed to make efficient use of the site through pedestrian-friendly connectivity to both the existing 2 Sun Court building and surrounding business park, including the Intuitive campus, with connection points planned to the city’s multi-use path.”