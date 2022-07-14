Peachtree Corners considering new mixed-use on Sun Court

The Peachtree Corners City Council will hold a public hearing and vote on a proposed rezoning for a new mixed-use development at 7 p.m. July 26 at City Hall, 310 Technology Pkwy.
The project would rezone 9.68 acres on the southern side of Spalding Drive directly across from the Intuitive Surgical Campus at 2 Sun Court. An existing 4-story office building would remain in use and add a 179,634-square-foot building with 170 luxury multi-family one- and two-bedroom units.
The proposal states, “the new building is designed to make efficient use of the site through pedestrian-friendly connectivity to both the existing 2 Sun Court building and surrounding business park, including the Intuitive campus, with connection points planned to the city’s multi-use path.”
Amenities for use by residents and the existing office tenants would include a fitness center, pool, outdoor gathering area, lounge, restaurant and co-working space.
