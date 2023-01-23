Peachtree Corners begins emergency grant program

The city of Peachtree Corners recently introduced a grant program in which funding will be distributed to qualified nonprofits for services such as early childhood learning, mental health counseling, childcare, along with housing and utility assistance.
The Nonprofit Emergency Relief Grant Program will use American Rescue Plan Act funding.
“We are very pleased that the city can present this grant program to our nonprofit service providers. It will be the mechanism we use to distribute these monies into the hands of nonprofits who support those who need it the most,” Peachtree Corners’ Mayor Mike Mason said in a statement.
Nonprofits must meet various qualifications to be considered for the program, including having been in business at least since Jan. 1, 2020, and be in good standing with the state.
Applications must be completed on the city’s website by Feb. 22 at 4:30 p.m. The city will also host a webinar on the program Feb. 1 at 2 p.m.
