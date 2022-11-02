Peachtree Corners approves new townhomes on Medlock near Bush Road

The applicant, Scott Laravea of Executive Real Estate, also requested and received a variance to reduce the front yard setback from 50 feet to 15 feet to allow for a larger buffer between the proposed development and the existing Turnburry Oaks neighborhood behind the property.

The property directly adjacent to this project is another single-family home. If it becomes available, Laravea would like to acquire the property to construct an additional three townhomes and incorporate them into this development.