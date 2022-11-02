Peachtree Corners approves new townhomes on Medlock near Bush Road

The Peachtree Corners City Council recently approved a plan to build six townhomes on Medlock Bridge Road directly across from the intersection at Town Center Boulevard and approximately 600-feet east of Bush Road. Currently the property is the site of a single-family home.
The applicant, Scott Laravea of Executive Real Estate, also requested and received a variance to reduce the front yard setback from 50 feet to 15 feet to allow for a larger buffer between the proposed development and the existing Turnburry Oaks neighborhood behind the property.
The property directly adjacent to this project is another single-family home. If it becomes available, Laravea would like to acquire the property to construct an additional three townhomes and incorporate them into this development.
The approved plan calls for 2,600-square-foot townhomes with 3 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths and two-car garages.
