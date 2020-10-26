Peachtree Corners announces grants for small businesses impacted by COVID-19

To be eligible, businesses must operate out of a physical commercial storefront within city limits and have been in operation prior to March 1. Priority will be given to small businesses with fewer than 100 full-time employees who operate clothing and other retail merchandising stores, restaurants, hotels, motels, fitness centers, amusement centers, dry cleaners, hair salons, barber shops, nail salons and other personal services.

“We have all seen the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our local businesses,” said Mayor Mike Mason. “We encourage all small business owners who meet the criteria to review the grant program application and if they qualify, apply for the funds, even if the business previously received other aid or was turned down for other coronavirus relief programs.”