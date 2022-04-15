Ossoff, Bourdeaux blast conditions at Lawrenceville post office

The post office, which is located in the heart of downtown Lawrenceville, has not been kept up to code even though the city has experienced rapid growth, the two Democrats said. The facility has avoided municipal fines since it falls under federal government jurisdiction.

“The Postal Service has been completely unwilling to take concrete steps to restore the Lawrenceville Post Office to working order,” Bourdeaux said. “My constituents depend on USPS and deserve a safe and reliable local office that meets their needs and adds to the community”.

A spokesperson for the postal service says that customers concerns have been heard.

“The Postal Service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service. This includes ensuring our postal facilities are properly maintained,” a spokesperson from the postal service said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday. “Local management is conducting a careful review of current conditions of the property and is committed to making improvements at this downtown facility. At this time, a date for completion of repairs has not been determined, but we will continue our efforts to address outstanding issues,” they added.