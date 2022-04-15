Ossoff, Bourdeaux blast conditions at Lawrenceville post office

A U.S. Senator and congresswoman are teaming up to address the condition of a local post office, calling it an “eyesore.”
On Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux, who represents Georgia’s 7th Congressional District which includes Lawrenceville, and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff sent a letter to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, urging him to fix the facility on East Crogan Street. In the letter, the two said the post office is a safety hazard and in violation of nearly 30 local building codes. These violations include structural damage, a deteriorating roof and more, the letter said.
“Lawrenceville city leaders have communicated these violations directly to the post office, but have yet to receive any meaningful response or action taken to address the vast majority of these issues,” Bourdeaux and Ossoff said in the letter.
Bourdeaux and Ossoff said the conditions are not only risking the safety of employees, but also local residents who visit the facility on a regular basis.
The post office, which is located in the heart of downtown Lawrenceville, has not been kept up to code even though the city has experienced rapid growth, the two Democrats said. The facility has avoided municipal fines since it falls under federal government jurisdiction.
“The Postal Service has been completely unwilling to take concrete steps to restore the Lawrenceville Post Office to working order,” Bourdeaux said. “My constituents depend on USPS and deserve a safe and reliable local office that meets their needs and adds to the community”.
A spokesperson for the postal service says that customers concerns have been heard.
“The Postal Service appreciates its customers and always strives to provide the best possible service. This includes ensuring our postal facilities are properly maintained,” a spokesperson from the postal service said in an email to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Thursday. “Local management is conducting a careful review of current conditions of the property and is committed to making improvements at this downtown facility. At this time, a date for completion of repairs has not been determined, but we will continue our efforts to address outstanding issues,” they added.
