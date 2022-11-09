BreakingNews
Officials break ground on Hooper-Renwick library

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Gwinnett has begun construction on the new Hooper-Renwick Themed Library in Lawrenceville.

The project is in partnership with the city of Lawrenceville, the Hooper-Renwick Legacy Preservation Committee and the Gwinnett County Public Library Board of Trustees.

The themed library will restore and expand the existing 11,400-square-foot Hooper-Renwick School building, which once served as the only public high school for African American students in Gwinnett.

Once completed, the 25,000-square-foot facility will include library amenities, community space and exhibits featuring stories, accomplishments and memorabilia related to the school and the Black experience in Gwinnett.

“This historic facility will highlight the laughter and joy that was shared here, but also the challenges and hardships that the students faced through segregation and desegregation,” Gwinnett County’s District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque said in a statement. “This special community gathering place will celebrate how far we’ve come and acknowledge the work still to be done, providing amazing opportunities for residents and guests to learn and grow for generations to come.”

The county has set aside $7.6 million from the 2017 SPLOST program to fund the project along with an additional $1.7 million from the city, which also provided the 3.8-acre site and will contribute sidewalks, lighting and landscaping for the project. Officials expect the new facility to open in 2024.

