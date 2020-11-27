Norcross to add Spanish to tree plaques in Pinnacle Park

Two initial quotes showed no additional cost to adding a Spanish translation to the signs, but if this plan becomes the new standard, costs of translation would need to be included. The Norcross City Council was asked to consider this a policy change moving forward and to approve an additional bid for creating the plagues.

At the city’s Nov. meeting, the council and mayor approved the request to obtain a third bid to include English, Latin and Spanish with the addition of a QR code for staff to research for purchase.