Norcross to add Spanish to tree plaques in Pinnacle Park

Earlier this year, the Norcross Tree Preservation Board proposed a project to place tree identification plaques at 16 trees in Pinnacle Park, 250 Pinnacle Way. The city provided $4,000 for the project. Previous tree identification projects throughout the city have included tree names in both English and Latin. In addition to those languages, the board is now recommending the addition of a Spanish translation.
Two initial quotes showed no additional cost to adding a Spanish translation to the signs, but if this plan becomes the new standard, costs of translation would need to be included. The Norcross City Council was asked to consider this a policy change moving forward and to approve an additional bid for creating the plagues.
At the city’s Nov. meeting, the council and mayor approved the request to obtain a third bid to include English, Latin and Spanish with the addition of a QR code for staff to research for purchase.