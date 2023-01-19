BreakingNews
Fewer Americans file for jobless benefits last week
ajc logo
X

Norcross relaunches website for employers seeking workforce

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
47 minutes ago

Norcross recently relaunched NorcrossWorks, a user-friendly website where employers can post and advertise job openings at no cost.

To participate a business completes a simple form which will be reviewed and posted by the Norcross Economic Development Department. Likewise, job seekers may access job postings and apply.

According to information provided by the city, “this platform aims to address some of the city’s labor, income and educational gaps, which have all been exacerbated by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rapidly changing nature of the global economy. The goal is to serve both businesses (employers) and individuals in the labor market (job seekers) by connecting both parties together.”

Information: www.norcrossworks.com.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Family of Devin Willock to discuss legal actions following fatal crash13h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

YSL trial: Marijuana hidden in shoes, other smuggled items delay jury selection
1h ago

Credit: Markus Schreiber/AP

The Jolt: Kemp calls Davos ‘a one-stop shop’ for selling Georgia
2h ago

Credit: First Baptist Church

‘She knew she was blessed’: UGA recruiting staffer, 24, remembered as go-getter
13h ago

Credit: First Baptist Church

‘She knew she was blessed’: UGA recruiting staffer, 24, remembered as go-getter
13h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Public weighs in on medical marijuana rules before Georgia sales begin
14h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Duluth accepting vendor, performer applications
47m ago
‘First lady’ of Peachtree Corners, Debbie Mason, succumbs to illness
23h ago
Atlanta Regional Commission awards metro communities for sustainability
Featured

Credit: AJC file photo

‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
Georgia’s incredible edible eggs about to be officially healthy?
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top