Norcross relaunches website for employers seeking workforce

To participate a business completes a simple form which will be reviewed and posted by the Norcross Economic Development Department. Likewise, job seekers may access job postings and apply.

According to information provided by the city, “this platform aims to address some of the city’s labor, income and educational gaps, which have all been exacerbated by the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the rapidly changing nature of the global economy. The goal is to serve both businesses (employers) and individuals in the labor market (job seekers) by connecting both parties together.”