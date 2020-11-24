X

Norcross Power adds new 24/7 phone number

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 1, anyone needing to contact Norcross Power can access them through their new 24-hour, 7-day a week number: 678-421-2069.

After 5:00 p.m. calls will automatically transfer to Interactive Utility Communications who will manage the calls based on the type of problem needing assistance including outages, cut-offs, and interruptions of service.

At 8:00 a.m. the calls will transfer back to the Norcross Public Works, Utilities and Parks Department. For power outages or other issues, residents are reminded to not call Norcross Police, as has they have done in the past.

