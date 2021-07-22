Norcross police to purchase 6 new vehicles

New cars are hard to find, but the Norcross Police Department has located six 2021 Ford Police Interceptor SUV (Explorers) and with the city council’s blessing will be purchasing the vehicles.
The Norcross Police Department is attempting to continue an initiative for a long-term sustainable vehicle fleet. The department found 2021 model year vehicles with the required engine package, color, safety and base equipment at Brannen Motors in Unadilla, GA for $33,800 each. Their search identified this as the only source available.
The vehicles and accompanying equipment (cameras, mounts, lights, sirens, cage, etc) and labor needed to transform them from empty base shells to patrol ready vehicles totals $344,866.
