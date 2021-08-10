Norcross launches curbside recycling initiative

Team members will hit the street to check recycling bins for contaminants (materials that can’t be processed in the city’s single-stream recycling program). If there’s something in the bin that doesn’t belong, they will place a tag on the bin with a note detailing exactly what’s wrong. This “oops” tag will signal Waste Management to skip the bin until those items have been removed. This will prevent contamination of the city’s recyclables and eliminate hazards for workers.

There are no penalties; just read the notes on the tag and remove unacceptable items from bins before the following week’s pickup. The team will be checking each bin along the daily route for 4 weeks, providing feedback on each bin.