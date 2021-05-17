ajc logo
Norcross, Korean American Association distribute food to needy

Norcross Mayor Craig Newton joined forces recently with the Korean American Association of Greater Atlanta, President Charlie Yoon Kim of Korea American Association and Solicitor General Brian Whiteside along with volunteers to distribute 2400 food boxes to those in need. (Courtesy City of Norcross)
Gwinnett County | 17 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Norcross Mayor Craig Newton along with Councilmember Arlene Beckles joined forces recently with the Korean American Association of Greater Atlanta, their President Charlie Yoon Kim and Gwinnett Commissioner Ben Ku to distribute 2400 food boxes to those in need at the Korean Center, 5900 Brook Hollow Pkwy. in Norcross.

According to Mayor Newton, “The COVID-19 virus has negatively impacted many people in many ways. Loss of employment and wages have caused many to have to choose between buying food, medical and housing. This event is to help those in need.”

The event is one of several weekly distribution events that the Korean American Association of Greater Atlanta is hosting this month during Asian Pacific American Heritage Month.

Information: www.atlaka.org.

