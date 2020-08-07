Norcross invites public to view, comment on greenway plans

The proposed greenway will consist of approximately 3.3 miles of multi-use paths beginning southeast of Buford Highway/U.S. 23/Ga. 13 on South Cemetery Street and ending at Pinnacle Way/Beaver Ruin Road. The 10-foot wide concrete path will be constructed in five interconnected segments. The shared-use path will consist of on-street and off-street sections. The off-street sections include two bridges and two boardwalks.

Review plans and leave feedback through Aug. 31 at www.dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/PublicOutreach. Request materials for people with disabilities: Kim Coley, kcoley@dot.ga.gov or 770-533-8273.