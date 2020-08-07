Norcross invites public to view, comment on greenway plans

Since in-person meetings are not ideal due to the pandemic, the Georgia Department of Transportation has released information about the proposed Norcross Greenway Project for review and comment.
The proposed greenway will consist of approximately 3.3 miles of multi-use paths beginning southeast of Buford Highway/U.S. 23/Ga. 13 on South Cemetery Street and ending at Pinnacle Way/Beaver Ruin Road. The 10-foot wide concrete path will be constructed in five interconnected segments. The shared-use path will consist of on-street and off-street sections. The off-street sections include two bridges and two boardwalks.
Review plans and leave feedback through Aug. 31 at www.dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/PublicOutreach. Request materials for people with disabilities: Kim Coley, kcoley@dot.ga.gov or 770-533-8273.