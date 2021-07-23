ajc logo
Norcross invites public input on website redesign

Norcross is in the process of redesigning their website and seeking public feedback to ensure the new site offers the best possible user experience. (Courtesy City of Norcross)
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Norcross is in the process of redesigning their website and seeking public feedback to ensure the new site offers the best possible user experience.

To participate in the process, citizens are invited to complete an online community survey. Following a few demographic questions, the survey will seek to learn what the public likes and does not like about the current website, what information is most useful, and what improvements the public would like to see made during the redesign.

The city is encouraging lots of participation so that they can ensure the best updated website. Complete the survey: www.tinyurl.com/NorcrossWebsite.

