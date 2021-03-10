Norcross considering change to allow for craft distilleries

In 2017, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal signed Senate Bill 85 allowing manufacturers of distilled spirits and malt beverages to sell a limited amount of the products they produce directly to the public for consumption both on and off a manufacturer’s premises. These manufacturers may only sell distilled spirits and beer that have been manufactured on-site, and they may only sell to consumers who visit the distiller’s or brewer’s manufacturing location.

Norcross has tabled the discussion until the March 15 policy work session.