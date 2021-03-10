X

Norcross considering change to allow for craft distilleries

Norcross officials will evaluate a proposal to allow for micro-distilleries or craft-distilleries within city limits. (Courtesy Outrun Brewing Company)
1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

At the city’s most recent council meeting, Norcross officials tabled a decision on an ordinance to allow for the manufacture of distilled spirits within city limits. The proposal suggests a modification or addition to the Unified Development Ordinance to allow for micro-distilleries or craft-distilleries within city limits, to include on premise taproom sales, Sunday sales and offsite sales.

In 2017, Georgia Governor Nathan Deal signed Senate Bill 85 allowing manufacturers of distilled spirits and malt beverages to sell a limited amount of the products they produce directly to the public for consumption both on and off a manufacturer’s premises. These manufacturers may only sell distilled spirits and beer that have been manufactured on-site, and they may only sell to consumers who visit the distiller’s or brewer’s manufacturing location.

Norcross has tabled the discussion until the March 15 policy work session.

