Norcross approves new 27-home development, includes 4 existing homes

Following a public hearing earlier this month, the Norcross City Council approved a new 27-lot single family residential development between Hunt Street and Beutell Street. Twenty-three of the homes will be new construction, with four existing units integrated into the new development.
Approval came with a number of conditions including the relocation of some of the driveways, and installation of curb and gutter along Hunt Street and Beutell Street.
The developer will also provide $575 per unit to the city sidewalk fund to mitigate increased pedestrian traffic from the development onto the unimproved sections of both Hunt and Beutell Streets.