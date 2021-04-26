ajc logo
Norcross approves new 27-home development, includes 4 existing homes

Shown is one plan for homes approved in Norcross that will be part of a 27-home development between Hunt Street and Beutell Street. (Courtesy City of Norcross)
Gwinnett County | 24 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Following a public hearing earlier this month, the Norcross City Council approved a new 27-lot single family residential development between Hunt Street and Beutell Street. Twenty-three of the homes will be new construction, with four existing units integrated into the new development.

Approval came with a number of conditions including the relocation of some of the driveways, and installation of curb and gutter along Hunt Street and Beutell Street.

The developer will also provide $575 per unit to the city sidewalk fund to mitigate increased pedestrian traffic from the development onto the unimproved sections of both Hunt and Beutell Streets.

