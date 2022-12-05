ajc logo
Norcross accepting applications for small business grant program

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

The city of Norcross, in partnership with Access to Capital for Entrepreneurs, is accepting applications for it’s American Rescue Plan Act Small Business Grant Program.

Norcross is investing $600,000 of ARPA funds for small businesses in the city that were negatively impacted by COVID-19. The program will help the businesses retain employees and pay operating expenses. Grant awards given to the businesses will be based on their 2019 annual revenue, a press release said.

Eligible businesses can use the grant funds to pay rent, utilities, payroll, insurance and other operating expenses.

Applications for the program will close on Jan. 3, 2023.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

