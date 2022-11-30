Newly selected Lawrenceville police chief held listening session

Mullin takes over a department with 80 sworn officers and 28 civilian positions which include dispatch/911 personnel.

The city announced that it was looking for a new chief in June, months after the city’s previous chief, Tim Wallis, was forced to retire after an investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution found that women at the agency experienced of a culture sexism and humiliation. Wallis denied the allegations. Capt. Christopher Ryan Morgan, a former member of the command staff, retired after being named in the investigation along with Wallis.

A female officer alleged Morgan regularly called her a hooker and asked for nude photos.

Mullin said he will instill clear expectations of honesty between the department and citizens.

“I‘m called to serve as a police officer,” Mullin said. “It’s what I’ve done for a long time, and to have this opportunity to serve this community ... it’s very exciting.

“I reached a point in my career where I felt like I was ready to take on this challenge.”

Mullin currently works with county management leading the code compliance, animal control services, and park rangers division in Forsyth County. He also spent 15 years with the Sandy Springs Police Department and nine years with the Fulton County Police Department. He is expected to start Dec. 16.