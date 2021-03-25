New roundabout to improve safety near Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center

Improving safety and traffic flow are the goals for a new roundabout to be constructed at the intersection of Langley Drive and Constitution Boulevard near the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center in downtown Lawrenceville.
The Gwinnett Board of Commissioners recently awarded a contract to Summit Construction & Development, LLC, lowest of six responsive bidders for the work at just under $1.2 million. This project will convert the existing intersection to a roundabout along with associated lighting, drainage structures and curb and gutter.
The project is funded by the 2014 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax.