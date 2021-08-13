New restaurant hoping to build in Peachtree Corners

The applicant, Sandi Properties of San Diego, would like to build a small, 1200-square-foot restaurant with a drive-through and 12 parking spaces.

The city’s planning commission voted 5-0 to recommend denial of this application. The commission noted numerous concerns including the proposed property does not fit with the Central Business District Character Area policies for Technology Park. The area encourages rehabilitated office space, high-tech manufacturing, and research and development facilities. Mixed-use development, which includes housing and retail services, is also encouraged. However, freestanding commercial, including restaurants, are preferred to be within mixed-use developments. The plan also discourages drive-through uses and automobile-oriented uses and encourages parking lots to be located to the rear of buildings.