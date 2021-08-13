ajc logo
New restaurant hoping to build in Peachtree Corners

Sandi Properties of San Diego would like to build a small, 1200-square-foot restaurant with a drive-through and 12 parking spaces at Peachtree Industrial Blvd. & Technology Pkwy. (Courtesy City of Peachtree Corners)
Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
45 minutes ago

Peachtree Corners is considering a request for a new restaurant on a 0.323-acre parcel at Peachtree Industrial Blvd. & Technology Pkwy. The small property currently contains decorative landscaping at the entrance to Technology Park.

The applicant, Sandi Properties of San Diego, would like to build a small, 1200-square-foot restaurant with a drive-through and 12 parking spaces.

The city’s planning commission voted 5-0 to recommend denial of this application. The commission noted numerous concerns including the proposed property does not fit with the Central Business District Character Area policies for Technology Park. The area encourages rehabilitated office space, high-tech manufacturing, and research and development facilities. Mixed-use development, which includes housing and retail services, is also encouraged. However, freestanding commercial, including restaurants, are preferred to be within mixed-use developments. The plan also discourages drive-through uses and automobile-oriented uses and encourages parking lots to be located to the rear of buildings.

The city council will conduct a second read and public hearing, and most likely rule on the issue, at the next council meeting at 7 p.m. Aug. 24 at City Hall, 310 Technology Pkwy.

