New hotel in downtown Duluth opens for business

The 4-story Courtyard Atlanta Duluth Downtown opening Tuesday, Apr. 27 offers 102 guest rooms, terrace overlooking the city’s Town Green and Festival Center, a restaurant/bar, and 2,134 square feet of flexible space for meetings and weddings.

At the end of March, the city opened the public parking portion of the 2-story parking garage built along with the hotel. The deck has a combined 226 public parking spaces on the first and second level and 118 hotel parking spaces on the second level.