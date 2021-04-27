ajc logo
New hotel in downtown Duluth opens for business

The new Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Duluth and parking deck are now open. (Courtesy City of Duluth)
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Duluth Fall Festival vendors, wedding guests and local business travelers will now have the option to stay overnight in the new Courtyard by Marriott in downtown Duluth.

The 4-story Courtyard Atlanta Duluth Downtown opening Tuesday, Apr. 27 offers 102 guest rooms, terrace overlooking the city’s Town Green and Festival Center, a restaurant/bar, and 2,134 square feet of flexible space for meetings and weddings.

At the end of March, the city opened the public parking portion of the 2-story parking garage built along with the hotel. The deck has a combined 226 public parking spaces on the first and second level and 118 hotel parking spaces on the second level.

