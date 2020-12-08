New hi-tech charging stations installed in Peachtree Corners

The location was chosen after analyzing the city’s residential, business and retail layout, as well as traffic patterns and electrical capacity. Twelve Tesla V3 Superchargers are now operational at the plaza and four universal charging stations, two 350 kW chargers and two 150 kW chargers, will go live next year. By early Jan., the plaza will be capable of charging all types of EV models.

The installed chargers were funded by the charging network providers. The partnership between Hubject and Peachtree Corners will continue into 2021 with new innovative projects.