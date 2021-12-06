New 68-acre park coming to Gwinnett Place Mall area

The project will partly be funded with 2017 penny sales tax collections. About $3.6 million will come from the county’s Department of Community Services, while $9.22 million will come from the Water Resources capital improvement budget.

Gwinnett Place Mall, a shell of its former glory and now surrounded by Asian American businesses and residents, is poised to undergo dramatic redevelopment. The county is studying ways to revitalize the dilapidated mall, most of which it purchased for nearly $23 million earlier this year.

Ideas include turning the mall into a transit hub or mixed-use development. Located in the heart of Gwinnett, the mall once served as the county’s unofficial downtown area after opening in the 1980s off Pleasant Hill Road.