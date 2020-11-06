Monkey Wrench Brewing to celebrate 12 new jobs in Suwanee

“Monkey Wrench Brewing is excited to be a part of both the Suwanee and Gwinnett communities,” said Founder and Brewer, Wayne Baxter. “We currently offer 14-unique and tasty craft brews and look forward to our 2021 expansion which will focus on distribution throughout the state.”

The 14,000 square foot brewery microbrewery and taproom opened in Jan., however, due to COVID-19, grand opening events were delayed. The official grand opening will begin at 3 p.m. Dec. 3. Drinks and a food truck will be available in addition to a tour of the facility. Information: www.monkeywrenchbrewing.com.