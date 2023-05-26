Metro-Atlanta pools begin opening this weekend

Memorial Day weekend is the official start to summer, and many Metro-Atlanta public pools are opening this weekend. Most of the pools charge admission, but some of the splash pads are free.

Here’s a run down.

City of Atlanta:

The city of Atlanta has multiple indoor and outdoor pools. There are also various splash pads around the city, including Center Hill Park, Cook Park, D.H. Stanton Park, Historic Fourth Ward, Piedmont Park at Legacy Fountain, Perkerson Park and the Rev. James Orange Park.

The splash pads opened on May 1 and will stay open until Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission to splash pads is free.

The outdoor pools will open in phases, with seven locations opening May 27. These locations include Anderson Park, Grant Park, Pittman Park, John A. White Park, Maddox Park, Powell at Mozley Park and Thomasville Park.

The pools are open 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. The other pool locations at Adams Park, Candler Park, Rev. James Orange Park, Rosa L. Burney Park and South Bend Park, will be open on June 10, due to a lack of lifeguards.

The city of Atlanta Department of Parks and Recreation are looking for more lifeguards, in order to open the rest of the pools.

All pools will have free admission.

Cobb County:

Cobb County has four indoor aquatic centers that are open year-round, and two outdoor seasonal facilities — including a splash pad and outdoor water park.

Both outdoor pools, Sewell Park Pool and Seven Springs Water Park, will open on May 27. Sewell Park Pool will be open for Memorial Day weekend, with limited hours from 1-5 p.m. Seven Springs Water Park will open for two sessions, from noon to 3 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., seven days a week through Aug.1, and weekends through Labor Day. Visit the park’s website for admission fees information.

The four Cobb aquatic centers are the Central Aquatic Center, the Mountain View Aquatic Center, the South Cobb Aquatic Center and the West Cobb Aquatic Center.

DeKalb County:

DeKalb County did not respond to repeated requests for the information.

Gwinnett County:

Gwinnett County has nine public aquatic facilities. Five of the pools are year-round, and the other four are seasonal.

The seasonal pools include: Best Friend Park Pool, Dacula Park Pool, Lenora Park Pool and Rhodes Jordan Park Pool, all opening on May 27. The parks will be open from noon to 6 p.m. on Memorial Day. Admission for Gwinnett residents ranges from $3.25 to $5.50. For non-residents, cost is from $6.25 to $10.50.