Mall of Georgia food stall fails inspection

Handwashing and employee health requirements were cited in a recent routine inspection at Charleys Philly Steaks at the Mall of Georgia.
The food stall missed more than nine foodborne illness risk factors resulting in a failing health score of 50/U.
Among those cited, an employee didn’t wash her hands between washing dishes and handling clean and sanitized items, as required. In addition, employees improperly sanitized utensils and containers.
A front hand sink was used as a sanitizer bucket and for wetting food labels, but not for hand washing.
Multiple employee drinks, without tops and straws, and an employee’s phone were on prep counters next to food. Employees were wearing jewelry on their arms while preparing food.
Cheese sauce and grilled onions were discarded during the inspection. The sauce had been left out for two hours without reheating and was not at a safe temperature. Onions were not adequately cooled for safety.
Charleys Philly Steaks, 3333 Buford Drive, Buford, will have a follow-up inspection within ten days.
