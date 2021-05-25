Loganville launches interactive website for traffic study

“Public involvement is a key component of the traffic study, and the website is just one tool in the overall plan for public outreach,” said Councilman Bill DuVall, who chairs the city council’s Public Utilities/Transportation Committee. “This is a way for not only our residents but also those in the larger Loganville community and those who drive our roadways every day to have your voices heard as we work toward improving the transportation infrastructure in our city.”

In addition to a brief survey, the website offers an interactive map where visitors can help identify safety and traffic concerns and indicate where they would like to see pedestrian and bike paths and trails.