Loganville approves $13 million 2021 budget

Among the highlights of the budget, which takes affect July 1, 2020 through June 30, 2021, the city will allocate an additional $82,644 for the information technology department to help purchase new citywide accounting software. $185,990 will be used to replace an air conditioning unit at city hall. Other increases will include the addition of a new criminal investigation technician, a police vehicle, and extrication equipment for the fire department.

In general, the city allocates almost half the budget toward public safety by funding the police and fire departments. The second largest portion of the budget goes toward the highways and streets department.