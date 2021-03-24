Lilburn to launch 2021 Citizen’s Police Academy

As with many things during this pandemic, the Lilburn Police Department felt compelled to postpone the start of the 2021 Citizen’s Police Academy. Despite a delay of a couple of months, LPD have announced the academy will be held May 6 through July 29.
The 13-week program meets 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday nights at the Lilburn Police Department, 4600 Lawrenceville Highway. Topics include crime prevention and community-based policing, drugs, K9, traffic enforcement and accident investigations, criminal investigations, the Use of Force Model and use of force training, firearms safety and the law, as well as a tour of the Gwinnett County Jail.
The goal of the program is not only to help local residents better understand police work in their community, but to develop stronger ties between the community and the department.
Space is limited. Questions and for an application: Monica Sims at MSims@cityoflilburn.com. Additional information: www.cityoflilburn.com/281/Citizens-Police-Academy.