Lilburn to apply for grant to cover sewer project costs

The Lilburn City Council recently agreed to proceed with a Community Development Block Grant application to provide sanitary sewer, installation of laterals and associated residential septic to sewer conversion connection fees for Velva Way.
Surveys have been performed and Velva Way qualifies as a potential recipient of CDBG infrastructure funding. If awarded, all expenditures are 100% reimbursed to the city.
The Community Development Block Grant Program, managed through the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, is a federally funded block grant that focuses on benefiting low- to moderate-income people by providing resources for livable neighborhoods, economic empowerment, and decent housing.