BreakingNews
More Americans apply for jobless benefits last week
ajc logo
X

Lilburn to allow townhomes near Rockbridge at Lawrenceville Highway

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
10 minutes ago

The Lilburn City Council recently voted 3 to 1 in favor of a zoning change that will allow for 57 townhomes near the intersection of Rockbridge Road and Lawrenceville Highway. Councilmember Scott Batterton voted against approval.

The project will allow townhomes to be built on a little over 7 acres of the total 9.25-acre property. The remaining 1.92-acre tract will remain zoned for commercial property.

Approval came with several conditions including approval from the Georgia Department of Transportation for the proposed deceleration lane and curb cuts off Lawrenceville Highway for a dedicated entry.

Mitch Peevey, representing the developer, Traton Homes, indicated during Lilburn’s public hearing on the project that rent for the 100% build to rent community will start at $2,200 per month. To qualify, a tenant must make over $100,000 per year.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Herschel Walker faces another abortion report that threatens his Senate campaign 2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Here’s why Braves are well positioned to repeat as World Series champs
1h ago

Credit: Jefferson High School Football

UPDATE: Jefferson High mourns loss of football player killed at Gwinnett mall
39m ago

Credit: AJC file photo

3 possible candidates for Georgia Tech athletic director
17h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

3 possible candidates for Georgia Tech athletic director
17h ago

Credit: Bob Andres for the AJC

The Jolt: Judge to hear abortion law challenge ahead of Election Day
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Gwinnett County Fire & Rescue

11 birds rescued, 3 people displaced after Gwinnett County house fire
12h ago
Peachtree Corners greening up with high-tech
15h ago
Peachtree Corners’ actions save residents 15% on flood insurance
16h ago
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Traffic warning: Major I-285 lane closure to begin Saturday near GA 400
13h ago
Baseball playoffs: When do the Braves play next?
Everything you need to know about McDonald’s new Happy Meals for adults
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top