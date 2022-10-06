Lilburn to allow townhomes near Rockbridge at Lawrenceville Highway

The Lilburn City Council recently voted 3 to 1 in favor of a zoning change that will allow for 57 townhomes near the intersection of Rockbridge Road and Lawrenceville Highway. Councilmember Scott Batterton voted against approval.
The project will allow townhomes to be built on a little over 7 acres of the total 9.25-acre property. The remaining 1.92-acre tract will remain zoned for commercial property.
Approval came with several conditions including approval from the Georgia Department of Transportation for the proposed deceleration lane and curb cuts off Lawrenceville Highway for a dedicated entry.
Mitch Peevey, representing the developer, Traton Homes, indicated during Lilburn’s public hearing on the project that rent for the 100% build to rent community will start at $2,200 per month. To qualify, a tenant must make over $100,000 per year.
About the Author
Credit: Jefferson High School Football