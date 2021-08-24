Lilburn recruiting for public safety cadet youth program

The Lilburn Police Department is seeking men and women ages 14-21 to join their Public Safety Cadet Youth Program. Interested youth can learn more at a special recruitment event 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 9 at the Lilburn Police Department, 4600 Lawrenceville Highway.
The Police Cadet Program is a work-site based program for young men and women who have completed the 8th grade and are between 14 and 21 years old.
In general, police cadet programs provide knowledge, skills and abilities in a competitive training environment to help prepare participants to assume critical roles as public safety officers.
Information: lilburnpsc@cityoflilburn.com.
