Tex McIver seeks bond after overturned murder conviction
Lilburn police hosting Faith and Blue Weekend event on Friday

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

The Lilburn Police Department is hosting its annual Faith and Blue Weekend event on Friday.

The event is designed to to encourage partnerships between faith-based groups and the department. It will feature tours of the police facility.

The department is also partnering with the American Red Cross to host a blood drive, according to a press release. Those interested in giving blood can sign up at the American Red Cross website and use Lilburn’s sponsor code, “LilburnPolice.”

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Lilburn Police Department, 4600 Lawrenceville Hwy.

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

