Lilburn launches new website to attract downtown visitors

Lilburn has been working to increase traffic and interest in the city’s historic downtown district, knowns as “Old Town Lilburn.” Their latest branding efforts have resulted in the launch of a new website: www.OldTownLilburnGa.com.
The site allows visitors and residents to quickly and easily access information on upcoming events, local shopping and dining, and things to do like parks/trails and area attractions.
Designed mobile-first, the site is meant for quick, in-the-moment answers to basic questions like what is happening right now, where to grab dinner, or what places are pet-friendly, etc.
“We have been working to build something really special for our community, and the launch of our new website is just a part of it,” said Brian Burchik, Lilburn Community Development Administrator and Public Information Officer. “In a way, it’s a symbol of a much larger vision to revitalize Old Town, to nurture an environment of pulsing energy where unique, locally operated businesses thrive and neighbors throng daily.”
The website also offers a Development page for anyone looking to invest and do business in the city, with resources and information specific to developer interests.