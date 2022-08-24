ajc logo
Lilburn asking for residents’ input on community growth

Lilburn votes to continue participation in the Lilburn Community Improvement District. Courtesy City of Lilburn

Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
10 minutes ago

The Lilburn Community Improvement District, along with the city of Lilburn and Gwinnett County, is updating it’s Livable Centers Initiative master planning study — and would like input from the community.

Through the initiative, the study will examine how Lilburn can be improved in various areas including transportation, real estate, parks, green space and other developments.

The study not only provides a framework for implementing projects aimed at strengthening the Lilburn CID, but also helps Lilburn and the CID qualify for federal funding, according to a press release.

To participate in the study, residents can visit the LCID project team at Lilburn City Park during Food Truck Tuesday on Sept. 13, from 6-9 p.m.

To learn more about the study and how to participate, visit the Lilburn Community Improvement District’s website.

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

