Lilburn approves speed zone cameras near Killian Hill Christian

Seth Brandt, Director of Security at Killian Hill Christian, reached out to the city with concerns about the speed of the vehicles traveling through the school zone. “It is especially dangerous because of how fast vehicles travel as they come around the corner where River and Arcado meet, heading towards Killian,” noted Brandt.

A speed study found drivers routinely exceeding the 25 mile per hour school zone speed limit. In one day alone, the study found 1,202 violations.