Lawrenceville to sell small parcels of land unusable by themselves

The ordinance allows the city to sell these small strips of land without taking them to auction or soliciting sealed bids. Abutting property owners will be notified of the availability of the property and have an opportunity to present a proposal to purchase.

In their first execution of the new ordinance, the city will solicit offers to purchase the Maltbie Industrial small tract, a small strip of land adjacent to 295 Maltbie Street on Maltbie Industrial Drive.