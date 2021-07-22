ajc logo
X

Lawrenceville to sell small parcels of land unusable by themselves

Lawrenceville will sell or transfer narrow strips of land owned by the city including this small parcel on Malbtie Industrial Drive. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)
Caption
Lawrenceville will sell or transfer narrow strips of land owned by the city including this small parcel on Malbtie Industrial Drive. (Courtesy City of Lawrenceville)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
27 minutes ago

The Lawrenceville City Council recently approved a new ordinance that will allow them to sell or transfer narrow strips of property owned by the city which are so small as to be incapable of being used independently. The property can be sold to abutting owners.

The ordinance allows the city to sell these small strips of land without taking them to auction or soliciting sealed bids. Abutting property owners will be notified of the availability of the property and have an opportunity to present a proposal to purchase.

In their first execution of the new ordinance, the city will solicit offers to purchase the Maltbie Industrial small tract, a small strip of land adjacent to 295 Maltbie Street on Maltbie Industrial Drive.

In Other News
1
Norcross police to purchase 6 new vehicles
2
Norcross amends downtown dining district ordinance to add bars
3
Community invited to Norcross Public Arts Commission open house
4
Residents furious after Buford planners ignore objections over...
5
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top